Kazakhstan insures export contracts to Kyrgyzstan for $4.3 million

The Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan insured export contracts to Kyrgyzstan for $4.3 million in 2024. The website of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

The head of the agency, Arman Shakkaliev, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakyt Sydykov.

«Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are united by strong political, economic, humanitarian and family ties. Arman Shakkaliev emphasized that strategic partnership and alliance with Kyrgyzstan remain an invariable priority for Kazakhstan.

The meeting participants discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the expansion of trade, industrial and investment cooperation. According to the results of 2024, mutual trade amounted to $1.7 billion. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to increase exports of 175 commodity items worth over $200 million, including petrochemical, metallurgical, mechanical engineering, food and pharmaceutical products,» the statement says.

As part of its export support, the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan is actively working in the Kyrgyzstan’s direction. In 2024, the agency provided insurance for export contracts worth $4.3 million, including supplies of confectionery, food products, aluminum rods and other goods.

The parties also reviewed the current status of joint initiatives, including the implementation of an investment project to build a ferroalloy plant in the city of Tash-Kumyr, the development of an industrial trade and logistics complex on Karasu-Ak-Tilek border, as well as the holding of the second Interregional Cooperation Forum.

The issue of oil and oil product supplies to Kyrgyzstan was also discussed.