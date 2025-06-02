Police seize poaching nets in Issyk-Kul region

Less than a week after the order of the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic Kamchybek Tashiev to clear Issyk-Kul Lake of poachers, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on the first results.

Employees of the tourist and environmental police, during a preventive raid in the Issyk-Kul region, seized several kilometers of poaching nets from the lake, as well as other prohibited fishing gear.

As the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, the activities were carried out using new specialized equipment, which made it possible to effectively detect and eliminate illegally installed gear.

Last week, during a visit to Issyk-Kul region, Kamchybek Tashiev demanded from law enforcement agencies to take decisive action to combat poaching. He emphasized that the ecology of the lake should be under special state protection, and violators will be severely punished.