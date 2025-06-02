Kyrgyzstan, Belarus to exchange experience in labor remuneration regulation

First Deputy Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan Aliza Soltonbekova held a video conference with representatives of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Belarus.

It was noted that Kyrgyzstan is confidently moving towards building a socially oriented state, where every citizen is guaranteed rights and confidence in their protection. The state pays special attention to the training of a competitive workforce with 21st century skills, as well as adaptation to the rapidly changing conditions of the global world.

The ministry noted that an important area of ​​work is the development of a national qualifications system. Key documents have been adopted, including the concept, the national qualifications framework and the methodology for developing professional standards. At least 78 professional standards have been approved.

The exchange of experience in the field of labor remuneration and standardization, taking into account industry specifics, is an important element of bilateral cooperation.

Belarusian colleagues told in detail about the development of the national qualifications system, approaches to labor remuneration and labor standards.

The parties expressed interest in further exchange of experience and information.