14:46
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Preferential loan program for gas supply in Bishkek and Chui region resumed

The Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan announced the launch of «Preferential Financing for Gas Supply in Bishkek and Chui Region — 3» project. Tts press service reported.

This initiative is part of the national energy sector reform program and aims to provide concessional loans for connection to gas supply, the purchase of gas heating boilers, necessary consumables, and construction and installation work.

Key terms of the preferential loans include:

  • Loan amount: up to 150,000 soms
  • Loan term: 12 or 24 months
  • Interest rate: 3 percent per annum
  • Collateral: none required

Financing will be provided through Aiyl Bank and Eldik Bank. The financial support is available to individuals, legal entities, and individual entrepreneurs and can be used for both residential and commercial property.

The total cost of the project is 200 million soms. It is aimed at creating comfortable living conditions, reducing reliance on coal and firewood, and improving the environmental situation in the region.

The concessional loans will be provided throughout 2025.
link: https://24.kg./english/331238/
views: 129
Print
Related
Microloans in Kyrgyzstan increased by 39 percent since beginning of 2025
Preferential lending program for women entrepreneurs launched in Kyrgyzstan
Loan portfolio of Kyrgyzstan’s banks exceeds 371 billion soms
Bakyt Torobaev tells farmers about preferential credit programs
Gas supply to be temporarily suspended in part of Bishkek
Gas to be temporarily shut off in Bishkek due to repair work
65 billion soms in microloans provided to over 1 million people in Kyrgyzstan
Southern part of Bishkek to have no gas for three days
Preferential loans available for locally manufactured cars in Kyrgyzstan
More than 1,000 farmers received preferential loans in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
14:30
11,000 tons of potatoes imported from China to Kyrgyzstan in 2025 11,000 tons of potatoes imported from China to Kyrgyzst...
14:22
Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities
14:14
Construction of new recreation park begins on Isanov Street in Osh city
14:06
De-bureaucratization: Number of notarial documents available in digital format
13:56
Preferential loan program for gas supply in Bishkek and Chui region resumed