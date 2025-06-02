14:46
De-bureaucratization: Number of notarial documents available in digital format

As part of implementation of the presidential decree on improving the efficiency and de-bureaucratization of public service, a key reform is being carried out in Kyrgyzstan.

Under this reform, government agencies and local government bodies can no longer demand paper copies of notarial documents from citizens, if these documents have already been issued through the electronic notary system.

This applies to documents such as:

  • Power of attorney to drive a vehicle;
  • Power of attorney for passport issuance or renunciation of citizenship;
  • Consent to residence registration;
  • Documents related to the registration of legal entities and customs issues.

All this data is available in digital format, and government agencies are required to obtain them directly through the system.

The goal of the reform is to make public services more convenient, fast and transparent.
