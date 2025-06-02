Kyrgyz civil servants to get education at Japanese universities

Twenty civil servants and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan will get education at Japanese universities. The Committee on Social Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved ratification of exchange notes between the governments of the two countries.

The grant agreement provides for the opportunity for civil servants of the republic to undergo two-year training in English at leading Japanese universities, with the subsequent right to obtain a master’s and doctoral degree.

The Human Resources Development Scholarship Program provides for the training of 19 civil servants in master’s programs for the 2026-2028 academic years and 1 civil servant — in a doctoral program.