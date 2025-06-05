Bakyt Torobaev visits elevator in Balykchy, orders modernization of facility

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev visited the grain elevator of the Northern Territorial Division of the State Material Reserves Fund in the city of Balykchy during a working trip to Issyk-Kul region. The Ministry of Agriculture’s press service reported.

According to Torobaev, the facility holds strategic importance.

«The elevator plays a key role in increasing farmers’ incomes, boosting production, and creating jobs. Its modernization is a step toward strengthening food security,» he said.

The elevator, built in 1978, has a storage capacity of up to 70,000 tons of wheat. It is currently fully operational, and its railway access and warehouses are in working condition.

The mill building, which had been illegally privatized, has been returned to state ownership. A modernization project has been developed, aiming for a daily production capacity of 120 tons of flour. This output will help supply not only Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions, but also other parts of the country.

Following the visit, a decision was made to fund repairs and technical upgrades of the mill’s equipment.