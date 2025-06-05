President Sadyr Japarov has consistently led in Google search queries in Kyrgyzstan, with one notable exception in June 2024.

According to Google Trends data, the president maintained a steady lead in search interest among the country’s population. However, during the week of June 23–29, 2024, Kamchybek Tashiev, head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS), briefly overtook the president in popularity on the search engine.

Currently, Google Trends does not provide exact numbers of search queries for specific terms like «Japarov.» Instead, it shows relative interest on a scale from 0 to 100, with 100 representing peak popularity during the selected time frame.

Tashiev’s popularity spike in June 2024

The surge of interest in Kamchybek Tashiev coincided with his active participation in the sports life of the republic. During that period, he met with members and coaches of the national teams in Greco-Roman, freestyle, and women’s wrestling ahead of their participation in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He wished the athletes success and emphasized the importance of state support for sports development.

Additionally, in June 2024, Kamchybek Tashiev announced a tenfold increase in the budget of the Kyrgyz Football Union. He noted that this would give an impetus to the development of football in the country and allow for the reconstruction of football infrastructure throughout the republic.

Sadyr Japarov’s popularity peak in December 2024

The highest search interest for Sadyr Japarov occurred between December 15 and 24, 2024, following a series of major political and public events in Kyrgyzstan.

Resignation of Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov (December 16). President Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on the resignation of Akylbek Japarov, related to investigations into violations in the tax sphere.

Statements on freedom of speech at the People’s Kurultai (December 22). At the third People’s Kurultai, Sadyr Japarov spoke about freedom of speech in the country, emphasizing the importance of media independence and the need for state support for journalism.

Working visit to St. Petersburg (December 24). The head of state took part in an informal summit of CIS leaders and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, where issues of integration and signing of key documents were discussed.

These events attracted significant attention from the public and the media, which led to an increase in search queries related to the name of Sadyr Japarov during the specified period.

Thus, the analysis of search trends confirms the leading role of the president in the political space of the Kyrgyz Republic and his high recognition among citizens. The only period when Kamchybek Tashiev overtook Sadyr Japarov in popularity in search queries is associated with his active work in the field of sports and support for national teams.