Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents

A number of documents have been signed following a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

On holding the next meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS. On the Agreement on cooperation of the CIS member states in the development of heavy engineering industries. On the concept of developing cooperation of the CIS member states in the field of light industry and the action plan for its implementation. On the concept of harmonization of national air traffic management systems of the CIS member states. On the concept of cooperation of the CIS member states in the field of public health. On the protocol on amendments to the Agreement on the procedure for investigating industrial accidents that occurred to workers while they were outside their country of residence, dated December 9, 1994. On the Forum of Volunteers of the Commonwealth of Independent States. On amendments to the action plan for the implementation of the concept of interregional and cross-border cooperation of the CIS member states until 2030. On the Regulation on the principles of forming the organizational and technical structure, building and functioning of the joint (unified) communication system of the Armed Forces of the CIS member states. On the Regulation on the Council of heads of state and public television and radio organizations of the CIS member states in a new variant. On the main directions and activities for the development of the unified system for monitoring and assessing the radiation, chemical and biological situation of the Defense Ministries of the CIS member states until 2030. On the establishment of the CIS badge «For the development of tourism in the Commonwealth of Independent States». On the procedure for ensuring the activities of judges included in the register of judges of the CIS Economic Court. On amending the decision of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS dated May 26, 2017 on the implementation of the decision of the Council of Heads of State of the CIS dated September 16, 2016 on the CIS Economic Court. On personnel appointments. On the interstate target program «Reclamation of the territories of states affected by uranium mining industries». On some issues of financial support for the activities of the CIS bodies in 2025.

In 2025, the Republic of Tajikistan holds the chairmanship of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and the meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of Government is being held in Dushanbe.