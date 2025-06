President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and the Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov visited Rukh-Ordo Cultural Center, located on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake, as part of an official visit. The press service of the President reported.

The distinguished guests got acquainted with the unique exposition, which reflects the rich historical and cultural heritage of Kyrgyzstan, as well as with the architectural objects of the center, made in the national style. Particular attention was paid to the pier, built in the form of a traditional Kyrgyz musical instrument — komuz, which symbolizes the connection between modernity and tradition.

«The visit emphasized the importance of strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties between the Kyrgyz Republic and Tatarstan, as well as support for joint initiatives in the field of preserving and popularizing cultural heritage,» the statement reads.