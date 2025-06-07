Kyrgyzstan and Japan discuss tourism and technology development

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov made a working visit to Japan. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
In addition, Edil Baisalov met with Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Akihisa Nagashima. They discussed strengthening bilateral political and economic ties, as well as the initiative to create a Kyrgyz-Japanese intergovernmental commission.
The Kyrgyz delegation also visited Knowledge Capital innovation platform in Osaka, one of the leading centers for supporting technology and entrepreneurship in Japan. During the meeting with representatives of the Japan External Trade Organization, the possibilities of the High-Tech Park of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Knowledge Capital platform itself were presented.