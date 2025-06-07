12:57
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia completes her mission

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Torobaev met with World Bank Regional Director for Central Asia Tatiana Proskuryakova on the occasion of completion of her mission. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, including the work being carried out on the Kambarata HPP-1 construction project.

«I would like to note your personal contribution to the promotion of the large-scale energy project on the construction of Kambarata HPP-1. For your contribution to strengthening cooperation, as well as attracting public investment to Kyrgyzstan, let me present you with the Honorary Certificate from the Cabinet of Ministers,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.

Tatiana Proskuryakova, in turn, expressed gratitude for the high assessment of her work in office.

«I am pleased with the progress that the Kyrgyz Republic has made over the past few years. You are seeking to make a «leopard leap.» I am sure that you will become the «leopard of Central Asia». I congratulate you on the beginning of Kambarata HPP-1 construction project, this is the merit of your government. We have achieved a lot together, and this is just the beginning,» she said.
link: https://24.kg./english/331825/
views: 209
Print
Related
Kambarata HPP-1 discussed in Cabinet with Executive Director of World Bank
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Cabinet Chairman and World Bank representatives discuss Kambarata HPP-1
World Bank to allocate $120 million to Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
Hugh Riddell appointed World Bank Group Country Manager for Kyrgyzstan
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
World Bank points out competition and education challenges in Central Asia
Cabinet Chairman discusses development of Kambarata HPP-1 project with WB
Prices, incomes, savings: What survey results say about Kyrgyzstanis wellbeing
Popular
Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy Foundation laid for Kyrgyzstan’s first wind power plant in Balykchy
National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE National football team of Kyrgyzstan to play against UAE
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President Sadyr Japarov congratulates Lee Jae-myung on election as South Korea's President
Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev arrives in Tajikistan
7 June, Saturday
12:31
President Sadyr Japarov takes part in festive Ait prayer in Cholpon-Ata President Sadyr Japarov takes part in festive Ait praye...
12:22
World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea
11:59
Russia Day to be celebrated in Bishkek with festive concert
10:29
At least 228 kilograms of garbage per capita registered in Kyrgyzstan
09:56
Moldovan court rejects extradition of ex-presidential aide Khaidarali Khalikov
5 June, Thursday
17:58
Sadyr Japarov and Head of Tatarstan visit Rukh-Ordo Cultural Center
17:51
Earthquake of up to magnitude 4 recorded in Naryn region