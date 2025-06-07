12:57
Moldovan court rejects extradition of ex-presidential aide Khaidarali Khalikov

The Chisinau court (Moldova) rejected the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Kyrgyzstan to extradite former public assistant to the president Khaidarali Khalikov. Eadaily reported.

According to the media outlet, the basis for the refusal was the granting of refugee status to Khaidarali Khalikov, who is accused of fraud, which makes his extradition impossible.

Taking this status into account, the Chisinau court decided to terminate the procedure of transfer of the criminal to the interested party. The decision emphasizes the principle of non-refoulement, enshrined in the 1951 Geneva Convention and other international agreements to which Moldova is a party.

Khaidarali Khalikov was detained in Moldova on January 10, 2025 on an international warrant issued by the Kyrgyz authorities on suspicion of fraud. He himself claimed that if he returned to his homeland, he risked being subjected to political persecution and inhuman treatment, and called the criminal case against himself fabricated, and a political revenge «due to his refusal to participate in illegal activities.»

Khaidarali Khalikov was a member of Mekenchil party. After the events of 2020, he received the status of public assistant to the head of state. In 2024, he left Kyrgyzstan and harshly criticized Sadyr Japarov and his entourage.
