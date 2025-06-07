World Cup Qualifiers: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with North Korea

A match of the ninth round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying stage between Kyrgyzstan and North Korea has concluded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported on social media.

The teams played to a 2–2 draw.

Gulzhigit Alykulov scored for Kyrgyzstan in the 57th minute. The second goal came from an own goal by Song-Hye Kim in the 95th minute.

The first match between Kyrgyzstan and North Korea took place on October 15, 2024, in Bishkek and ended with a 1–0 victory for the Kyrgyz team.

After eight rounds, Kyrgyzstan took fifth place in Group A with six points.

On June 10, the national team of Kyrgyzstan will host the UAE team in the capital.