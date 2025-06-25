19:37
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Salary increase for Emergencies Ministry employees planned from July 1

A gradual increase in salaries for military personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is planned. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, announced at a briefing.

«According to the decree of the president, salaries of officers will be increased by 25 percent from July 1. Salaries of other military personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and junior service personnel are planned to be increased from October,» he noted.

According to the deputy minister, there is a shortage of personnel in the ministry’s structure — it exceeds 1,000 full-time positions in rescue units.
link: https://24.kg./english/334125/
views: 232
Print
Related
Catastrophe is possible, if doctors' salaries are not raised – Health Minister
Emergencies Ministry strengthens banks of Talas River, builds dam
Sadyr Japarov severely reprimands Minister of Emergency Situations
Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructs to raise salaries of utility workers
MES of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan sign Memorandum of Understanding
Salaries of scientists, research staff to be increased by 70-100 percent
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives special vehicle to transport radioactive substances
Salaries of ambulance doctors increased in Bishkek
Salary increase promised to kindergarten teachers in 2025
Salary of law enforcement personnel will be increased – Kamchybek Tashiev
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
25 June, Wednesday
18:52
Consumer lending increases by 103 percent in Kyrgyzstan Consumer lending increases by 103 percent in Kyrgyzsta...
18:46
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to be connected to EAEU vehicle control system
16:59
Kamchybek Tashiev: There are no more organized crime groups in Kyrgyzstan
16:52
Deputies approve new law on media in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029