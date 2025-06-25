Salary increase for Emergencies Ministry employees planned from July 1

A gradual increase in salaries for military personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan is planned. Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, announced at a briefing.

«According to the decree of the president, salaries of officers will be increased by 25 percent from July 1. Salaries of other military personnel of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and junior service personnel are planned to be increased from October,» he noted.

According to the deputy minister, there is a shortage of personnel in the ministry’s structure — it exceeds 1,000 full-time positions in rescue units.