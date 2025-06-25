19:37
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Sadyr Japarov: Partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia reaches new level

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov held talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya as part of his official visit to Malaysia.

The parties discussed current issues and prospects for further development of cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia in political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

Anwar Ibrahim expressed his deep gratitude for the warm welcome during his official visit to the Kyrgyz Republic last year, noting the natural wealth and hospitality of the country. He particularly emphasized the significantly strengthened bilateral relations between the states and invited members of his government to visit Kyrgyzstan to explore opportunities for further cooperation and get acquainted with the beauty of the country.

In turn, Sadyr Japarov stressed that the negotiations would take the friendly and partnership relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia to a new level.

In this context, he noted that since last year, Kyrgyzstan — Malaysia relations have been actively developing in various areas, opening up new areas for partnership.

The head of state noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in cooperation with Malaysia in a number of promising areas, such as expanding mutual imports and exports, in particular the export of organic products from the Kyrgyz Republic to Malaysia: meat, honey, and nuts.

He noted that cooperation in the halal industry between the Kyrgyz Republic and Malaysia is actively developing, and expressed interest in developing cooperation in the regulation and certification of halal products, taking into account Malaysia’s best practices.

The president also proposed considering the possibility of building joint halal parks in the Kyrgyz Republic, noting the state’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance.

In his speech, he emphasized that Kyrgyzstan occupies one of the leading positions in the hydropower market of Central Asia. Supporting Malaysia’s policy of transitioning to a green economy, Sadyr Japarov invited to participate in projects on construction of small and large hydroelectric power plants and renewable energy stations in the Kyrgyz Republic. The president also expressed interest in attracting Malaysia’s advanced technologies to the republic’s energy sector.

The head of state invited the Malaysian side to actively develop cooperation in the field of tourism and proposed considering the possibility of building high-end resorts and hotels according to Malaysian standards.

The Prime Minister of Malaysia noted the significant potential for further development of Kyrgyzstan — Malaysia cooperation in various areas, including education, medicine, information technology, green economy, halal industry, and others. He proposed that the competent ministries of the two countries work out specific mechanisms and ways to intensify mutually beneficial cooperation at the local level.

It should be noted that Sadyr Japarov’s visit is the first official visit to Malaysia by a president in the last 30 years.

At the end of the meeting, the head of state invited Anwar Ibrahim to pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg./english/334131/
views: 252
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov meets with Prime Minister of Malaysia
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Malaysia
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Malaysia
Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia intend to develop cooperation in healthcare
Street in honor of Chingiz Aitmatov may appear in Kuala Lumpur
Kyrgyzstani takes second place at ultramarathon in Malaysia
Negotiations on Bishkek - Kuala Lumpur flight underway in Malaysia
President Sadyr Japarov attends Kyrgyzstan - Malaysia football match
Qualification for World Cup: Teams of Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia played a draw
Prime Minister of Malaysia visits Ala-Archa Nature Park
Popular
Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank Legislative gaps in Kyrgyzstan hinder small business competition — World Bank
MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system MES of Kyrgyzstan receives equipment to modernize early warning system
U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants U.S. introduces new requirements for student visa applicants
Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented Construction of Kambarata HPP-1: Feasibility study presented
25 June, Wednesday
18:52
Consumer lending increases by 103 percent in Kyrgyzstan Consumer lending increases by 103 percent in Kyrgyzsta...
18:46
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to be connected to EAEU vehicle control system
16:59
Kamchybek Tashiev: There are no more organized crime groups in Kyrgyzstan
16:52
Deputies approve new law on media in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029