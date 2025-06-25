19:37
Damage from strong winds in Kyrgyzstan reaches almost 15 million soms

Five emergency situations caused by strong gusts of wind have been recorded in Kyrgyzstan since the beginning of 2025. The Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, Urmatbek Shamyrkanov, announced at a briefing.

According to him, the total damage from these incidents amounted to 14,869 million soms.

In 2024, at least 132 emergency situations occurred in the country, resulting in the deaths of 79 people. The damage from them exceeded 1.3 billion soms, the deputy minister said.

Of these:

  • 123 cases are related to natural phenomena (floods, landslides, earthquakes and others). 29 people died, the damage amounted to 1,239 billion soms.
  • Nine incidents were man-made (for example, fires), the number of victims reached 51 people.
