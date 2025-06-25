19:37
Two regions of Kyrgyzstan to switch to organic agriculture by 2029

In 2025, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan adopted the Organics 2025-2029 program, which aims to increase the amount of organic agricultural land to 200,000 hectares by 2029 and to completely transfer Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions to organic farming. The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, Bakyt Torobaev, said at the 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Issyk-Kul region.

«I believe that these measures will fully comply with the agricultural policy of the OTS, develop organic agriculture, and promote the development of an agricultural concept not within the framework of one country, but at the regional level. Kyrgyz agricultural products are organic, as they are produced in favorable agroclimatic conditions, on mountain pastures irrigated by clean glacial waters, as well as on fertile lands,» he said.

The 4th meeting of the Ministers of Agriculture of the Organization of Turkic States is being held in the village of Bosteri, Issyk-Kul region. It is attended by delegations headed by the Ministers of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Hungary.
