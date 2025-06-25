19:38
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to be connected to EAEU vehicle control system

Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will be connected to the vehicle control information system at the external border of the EAEU. The Eurasian Economic Commission reports.

The system, part of the EAEU’s integrated information system for external and mutual trade, was previously launched to facilitate control over cargo transport entering the union’s territory.

The procedure ensures the exchange of information on the results of transport control, including information on the payment of fees, elimination of violations in real time and fines.

Belarus and Russia have already begun full-fledged work in the field of transport control and have carried out more than 800 transactions.

It is planned that Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan will also be connected to the system by the end of the year.
