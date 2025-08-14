17:51
Five Kok-Zhar residents who blocked road released under travel restrictions

Five residents of Kok-Zhar residential area detained during the demolition of illegal structures have been released under a travel ban. The press service of the Oktyabrsky District Court told 24.kg news agency.

On August 6, during the demolition of buildings in contour No. 172 of Kok-Zhar, local residents began blocking the road. Several people were taken to the Internal Affairs Department, and a criminal case was opened under the Criminal Code article «Illegal blocking of roads.»

Among those detained were 65-year-old A.Zh., 36-year-old K.N., 35-year-old M.U., 34-year-old A.B., and 26-year-old B.M., who were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek.

The court deemed their detention lawful and ordered to hold them in pre-trial detention center No. 1 until August 17, 2025.

On August 12, the Oktyabrsky District Court changed the measure of restraint for all five to a travel ban. The investigation is ongoing.
