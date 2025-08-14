Construction of central stadium continues in Naryn

Construction of the central stadium Ala-Too continues in Naryn. The work is being carried out by the Ministry of Construction.

The project is financed from the republican budget; construction began this year. The stadium is designed for 4,500 spectators and will be located on an area of 3.6 hectares.

According to the plan, the two-story administrative building will have a doctor’s office, a conference room, locker rooms, lounges for football players, doping control facilities, and a coach’s office. The football field will meet international standards. All conditions for VIP guests and media representatives are also provided.

Construction progress is being monitored by the Department of Housing and Civil Construction.