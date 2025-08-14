17:51
Capabilities of private clinics to combat cancer expanded in Kyrgyzstan

The possibility of treating oncological diseases has become more accessible for many patients, and opportunities are being created to relieve the burden on public medical institutions. The press service of the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted amendments to the resolution «On licensing certain types of activities» dated December 14, 2023 No. 678, according to which oncology, palliative care, medical rehabilitation and habilitation are included in the list of licensed types of medical activities in the private sector. The essence of the reform is to eliminate unnecessary obstacles and legal contradictions from the process of obtaining licenses.

All these changes are part of the course towards de-bureaucratization, enshrined in the Presidential Decree «On additional measures to improve the efficiency and de-bureaucratization of the civil service system.»

There are already first results, the Ministry of Health has issued two licenses for the diagnosis and treatment of oncology.
