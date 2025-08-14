17:52
Kaspersky Lab to help train IT specialists in Kyrgyzstan

Kaspersky Lab will help train IT specialists in Kyrgyzstan. It was announced during the 7th Kyrgyz-Russian Economic Forum.

The company’s Vice President, Yulia Shlychkova, informed participants about plans to train qualified Kyrgyz IT personnel. There is a demand for specialists in the field of information technology. It significantly exceeds supply.

Kaspersky Lab is currently in talks with the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University about launching educational programs. According to Yulia Shlychkova, the company is also ready to help establish centers for the prevention of cyber threats and cyber attacks.

Kaspersky Lab will conduct training with government officials to protect the Kyrgyz Republic’s information systems.
