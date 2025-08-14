Operation “Web”: About 10 tons of drugs seized in SCO countries

An anti-drug operation «Web» has been carried out in the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Preliminary data indicate that since the start of the operation, around 10 tons of narcotic substances and over 21 tons of precursor chemicals have been seized.

The operation uncovered approximately 1,100 drug-related crimes, including 132 committed by organized groups. Authorities intercepted 25 cases of drug smuggling and 21 facts of drugs sent via mail.

More than 2,500 people have been detained for offenses related to illegal drug trafficking.

Representatives of the international coordination headquarters exchanged information online about the seizures and conducted joint operations to apprehend those involved in drug-related crimes. The headquarters was based at the Police Training Center of the Public Security Department in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Urumqi, China.