Prices for key food products drop in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducts weekly monitoring of food prices.

According to retail price monitoring in Bishkek hypermarkets, as of August 14, the cost of several socially significant food products has decreased compared to August 5, with vegetables seeing the most notable drops.

Key price changes (in soms and percentages):

  • Carrots — 49 soms, down 15.5 percent (previously 58 soms)
  • Onions — 43 soms, down 4.4 percent (previously 45 soms)
  • Potatoes — 45 soms, down 8 percent (previously 49 soms)
  • Cabbage — 27 soms, down 10 percent (previously 30 soms)

The decline in vegetable prices is linked to increased supplies from local producers. Price monitoring will continue on an ongoing basis.
