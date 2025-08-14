17:52
Kyrgyzstan-China cooperation: Issyk-Kul and Qinghai become sister lakes

A memorandum of intent has been signed to establish sister-lake relations between Qinghai Lake in China’s Qinghai Province and Issyk-Kul Lake in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision reported.

The two lakes share many similarities. To deepen cooperation in ecological and social areas, actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, and support sustainable development, the parties signed the memorandum following friendly consultations.

The signing ceremony was attended by the President’s Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region Bakytbek Zhetigenov, head of the Issyk-Kul Regional Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources Maksat Kyshtobaev, and representatives from Qinghai Province, China.

The parties agreed to organize reciprocal visits, seminars, scientific events, and other activities to foster collaboration and exchange expertise on lake issues.

In addition, based on the concept of One Belt, One Road initiative, issues of resource sharing, discussion and construction of infrastructure projects, as well as monitoring of water quality and the environmental situation were considered.

Plans include creating an eco-tourism route called «Sister Lakes», as well as initiatives on climate change research, community lifestyle studies, and environmental education.

The agreement is expected to strengthen friendly relations between the two sides and promote sustainable development.
link: https://24.kg./english/339643/
views: 167
