17:53
USD 87.35
EUR 102.33
RUB 1.10
English

New school for 225 students built in Leilek district

A new building of the school named after N. Batyrov for 225 students was built in the village of Ai-Kol, Toguz-Bulak rural area of Leilek district, Batken region. The office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the region reported.

The building was erected by the Capital Construction Department of Batken region at the expense of the republican budget for the total amount of 106.2 million soms.

The school has everything necessary, including specialized offices and spacious classrooms.

Previously, children had to study in a school built more than 75 years ago. The Ministry of Emergency Situations recognized the building as dangerous and unfit for use.
link: https://24.kg./english/339644/
views: 163
Print
Related
Building for Akylman presidential lyceum to be constructed in Jalal-Abad
School of Great Opportunities for orphans to be opened in Bishkek
More than 66,000 children in Kyrgyzstan enrolled in schools
Sberbank to open innovative School 21 in Bishkek
Pepper spray incident at Bishkek school: Two students hospitalized
Another school incident: Student stabbed during fight in Batken
School No. 35 in Bishkek to get 100 Chromebooks for Google pilot project
How Kyrgyzstan is building school in Azerbaijan: Gift to brotherly nation
School worth 118 million soms opened in Uch-Bai village in Osh region
School in Zhany-Barak village proposed to be named after Sadyr Japarov
Popular
Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ Manas Airport officially changes IATA code from FRU to BSZ
Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece Kyrgyzstan exports tobacco products to Vietnam and Greece
Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion Kyrgyzstan's international reserves exceed $6.6 billion
President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament President returns law on abolition of punishment for polygamy to Parliament
14 August, Thursday
17:47
Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be closed on August 16-22 Sections of Shabdan Baatyr and Frunze Streets to be clo...
17:30
World Bank: Kyrgyzstan to become high-income country in 70 years
17:21
Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Cholpon-Ata for Eurasian Council meeting
17:13
Suspected drug dealer bribes police officer in Jalal-Abad
17:05
Airports of Kyrgyzstan to seek investment for purchase of two aircraft