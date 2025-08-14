III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum held in Issyk-Kul region

The III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum has been opened at the educational and health complex of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) Zhashtyk on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The event is attended by about 80 students from six leading universities of the Kyrgyz Republic and 11 universities of the Russian Federation.

The forum is organized by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation with the support of the Russian Technological University MIREA. Its main theme in 2025 is «Technological Leadership», reflecting the desire of young journalists and media professionals to master modern digital tools and create innovative content.

Over the course of three days, participants will have lectures, master classes, round tables and team workshops. Students work on joint media projects, developing skills in cross-cultural communication and professional cooperation. Kaspersky Lab has become one of the partners of the forum. This cooperation, according to the organizers, will allow future media specialists to approach information security issues more responsibly.

Opening the forum, the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov emphasized the importance of the event: «Modern media communications require not only professional skills, but also the ability to work in international teams. Here you will be able to exchange experiences, establish contacts and gain new knowledge that will be useful in the future.»

KRSU Rector Sergei Volkov noted that the forum is part of the university’s strategy for the development of educational and cultural infrastructure: «We are planning to create a modern campus and reconstruct an educational and health center on Issyk-Kul Lake so that students have access to comfortable conditions for study, recreation and professional growth.»

The III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum also focuses on the role of youth in shaping the media space and digital literacy. Experts note that joint projects of students from Russia and Kyrgyzstan contribute to strengthening cultural and professional ties between the countries, improve the quality of educational programs and expand opportunities for subsequent international initiatives.

The media forum will last until August 17, after which its participants will present the results of their projects. The best works may be included in further joint media projects of Russian and Kyrgyz universities.