III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum held in Issyk-Kul region

The III Kyrgyz-Russian Media Forum has been opened at the educational and health complex of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) Zhashtyk on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake. The event is attended by about 80 students from six leading universities of the Kyrgyz Republic and 11 universities of the Russian Federation.
The forum is organized by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation with the support of the Russian Technological University MIREA. Its main theme in 2025 is «Technological Leadership», reflecting the desire of young journalists and media professionals to master modern digital tools and create innovative content.
Over the course of three days, participants will have lectures, master classes, round tables and team workshops. Students work on joint media projects, developing skills in cross-cultural communication and professional cooperation. Kaspersky Lab has become one of the partners of the forum. This cooperation, according to the organizers, will allow future media specialists to approach information security issues more responsibly.
The media forum will last until August 17, after which its participants will present the results of their projects. The best works may be included in further joint media projects of Russian and Kyrgyz universities.