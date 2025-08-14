Airports of Kyrgyzstan to seek investment for purchase of two aircraft

A cooperation agreement has been signed between the Russian—Kyrgyz Development Fund, the Eurasian Development Bank, Eldik Bank JSC, and Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC.

According to the company’s press service, the document outlines the parties’ intention to jointly implement a project to acquire two modern passenger aircraft of Airbus A320/A321 or Boeing 737NG type.

«We are confident that this project will bring air travel in Kyrgyzstan to a new level of quality, improving comfort and accessibility for our citizens. It is an important contribution to strengthening the country’s transport infrastructure,» the company stated.

The parties will conduct a detailed project analysis, develop a financial model, and work together to secure the necessary investment. The project launch is planned for September 2025.