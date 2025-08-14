17:53
Suspected drug dealer bribes police officer in Jalal-Abad

A man has been detained in Jalal-Abad for giving a bribe to a police officer. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

On August 12, law enforcement officers were questioning 31-year-old S. uulu B., a suspect in drug trafficking. The man gave 50,000 soms to an investigator in exchange for having his criminal case closed. He was detained while handing over the money.

A criminal case has been opened under the Criminal Code article «Giving a Bribe.»

The suspect has been placed in a temporary detention facility, the investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg./english/339663/
views: 111
