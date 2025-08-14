17:53
Mikhail Mishustin arrives in Cholpon-Ata for Eurasian Council meeting

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived in Cholpon-Ata city. The press service of the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan reported.

He will hold talks with the leadership of Kyrgyzstan and take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council scheduled for August 14–15.

At the aircraft ramp, Mishustin was welcomed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The visit’s agenda includes bilateral negotiations, discussion of cooperation in the economic, transport, and energy sectors, and participation in key sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.
