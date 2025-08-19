Kyrgyzstan’s schoolchildren win silver at CIS Entrepreneurship Championship

A team from Kyrgyzstan won second place in the final of the International CIS Championship in Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy. The Chairman of the Presidium of the Foundation «For Decent Education» Evgeniy Belov announced.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan was represented at the championship by 11 schoolchildren under the leadership of the Vice President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education Melisbek Muzulmanov. The event was organized by SEZ PPT Alabuga JSC with the support of the Foundation «For Decent Education» and educational departments of the CIS countries.

According to the results of the team competition, schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan became silver medalists. The winner of the championship was the team of Uzbekistan, the third place was taken by representatives of Tajikistan.

The success of the Kyrgyz team in the field of financial literacy deserved special recognition — in this nomination they showed the best results among all participants and received a special winner’s diploma.

The championship was held from August 11 to 13 in the special economic zone Alabuga in Tatarstan (Russia). High school students from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia took part in the competition.