12:31
USD 87.45
EUR 102.15
RUB 1.09
English

Kyrgyzstan’s schoolchildren win silver at CIS Entrepreneurship Championship

A team from Kyrgyzstan won second place in the final of the International CIS Championship in Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy. The Chairman of the Presidium of the Foundation «For Decent Education» Evgeniy Belov announced.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan was represented at the championship by 11 schoolchildren under the leadership of the Vice President of the Kyrgyz Academy of Education Melisbek Muzulmanov. The event was organized by SEZ PPT Alabuga JSC with the support of the Foundation «For Decent Education» and educational departments of the CIS countries.

According to the results of the team competition, schoolchildren from Kyrgyzstan became silver medalists. The winner of the championship was the team of Uzbekistan, the third place was taken by representatives of Tajikistan.

The success of the Kyrgyz team in the field of financial literacy deserved special recognition — in this nomination they showed the best results among all participants and received a special winner’s diploma.

The championship was held from August 11 to 13 in the special economic zone Alabuga in Tatarstan (Russia). High school students from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Russia took part in the competition.
link: https://24.kg./english/340110/
views: 182
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s team arrives in Moscow for CIS Military Sports Games
Kyrgyzstan ranks among top 3 CIS countries in pasta production
Russian Foreign Ministry: Kyrgyzstan leads CIS in GDP growth
Young Kyrgyzstanis present country's culture at Children of Commonwealth Forum
Leader in CIS: Kyrgyzstan’s GDP grows by 13.1 percent since beginning of 2025
Heads of Government of CIS countries sign number of documents
Level of mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and CIS increased by 10 percent in 2024
Meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Government starts in Dushanbe
CIS Consuls discuss recognition of electronic documents in Dushanbe
Winners of city stage of "Best Teacher of Year" competition announced
Popular
Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan Rosatom delivers first components for wind power plant to Kyrgyzstan
Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area Defense Ministry helicopter makes hard landing in Pobeda Peak area
Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights Iran and Kyrgyzstan may resume direct flights
Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight Open-air concert to take place in Bishkek tonight
19 August, Tuesday
12:11
Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyrgyz Drama Theater Albina Imasheva appointed new artistic director of Kyr...
12:02
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
11:27
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan revokes 249 licenses in first half of 2025
11:17
Addressing system update project launched in Kyrgyzstan
11:08
24-year-old guy dies in Cholpon-Ata — three teenagers detained