12:31
Plane from Moscow bound for Osh returns due to technical malfunction

An Airbus A320 operated by Kyrgyz Aero Nomad Airlines was unable to land at Osh airport and returned to Moscow. RIA Novosti reported citing emergency services.

The passenger aircraft departed from Moscow for Osh at 11.20 a.m. on August 18, but due to a technical malfunction was forced to turn back and land at Vnukovo Airport.

The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC told 24.kg news agency that the plane landed in Moscow at 5.30 p.m. Bishkek time.

«Because of a technical fault in one of the aircraft’s components, both pilots decided to return to Moscow for a safe landing. Passengers were accommodated in the sterile zone. Replacing the faulty part will take about three hours,» the company said.

All crew members and passengers are safe. The aircraft will depart for Osh after the repair work is completed.
