KRSU and Sechenov University to launch joint undergraduate programs

The Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU) and Sechenov University (First Moscow State Medical University named after I. M. Sechenov) will implement joint undergraduate programs.

A cooperation agreement and a memorandum of intent were signed by Roman Aliev, Vice-Rector for Economics and Finance at Sechenov University, and Sergei Volkov, Rector of KRSU.

According to Sechenov University’s press service, the first joint projects are scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The partnership includes joint undergraduate, graduate, and specialist programs, scientific and practical events, academic mobility initiatives, and the development of joint teaching materials. The universities also plan to establish Russian-Kyrgyz research groups.

Roman Aliev emphasized that cooperation with KRSU will strengthen academic ties between the two countries and help train highly qualified specialists in medicine and related sciences. Sergei Volkov added that the agreement will open up new opportunities for students’ professional growth and provide faculty with platforms for scientific exchange.