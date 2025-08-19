Kazakhstan calls on Central Asian countries to distribute water fairly

Water resources in Central Asia must be distributed fairly, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev stated at a meeting of the Interstate Coordination Water Management Commission. The Government of Kazakhstan reported.

The Interstate Coordination Water Management Commission is the main body in the region for the strategic management of transboundary water resources.

The agenda was determined by the difficult agroclimatic situation and focused on operational issues of the fair distribution of water resources, the Government of Kazakhstan explained.

«This is not just about numbers, this is a real threat to water supply in the lower reaches. We are forced to state that the decisions taken within the commission are not being fully implemented,» Kanat Bozumbayev noted.

The official emphasized that the countries of the region must move from words to concrete actions, developing cooperation in the field of water use on the principles of mutual trust.

«Joint work will bring tangible results for our countries and the entire region,» the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan concluded.

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will supply 600 million cubic meters of water to Kazakhstan to overcome the irrigation deficit in the south of the country.

It was noted that the previously reached agreements between the states will provide the necessary volume of water for agricultural needs.

Kanat Bozumbayev added that all necessary negotiations have been held with representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

A delay in the water supply schedule to Kazakhstan of more than one billion cubic meters has been recorded.

Representatives of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took part in the meeting.