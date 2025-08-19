Suspect in series of frauds detained in Chui region

A suspect in a series of fraud cases has been detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

On February 7, 2025, a resident Sh.Zh. filed a complaint with the Alamedin district police. He stated that an unidentified man, having gained his trust, unlawfully took possession of 15.22 tons of barley worth 300,000 soms.

A criminal case was opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the investigation, the suspect was identified as K.U., 42. It was also revealed that there are other complaints against him involving similar incidents.

K.U. was declared wanted, and on August 14, 2025 officers of the Alamedin district police detained him and placed in a temporary detention facility.

Authorities are checking his involvement in other fraud cases in Chui region and Bishkek.