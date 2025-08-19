24-year-old guy dies in Cholpon-Ata — three teenagers detained

A young man died in one of the resorts in Cholpon-Ata city on August 16, 2025. Teenagers are suspected of committing the crime. The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The deceased came on vacation with his colleagues. A conflict broke out between him and unknown persons on the territory of the resort, during which he received bodily injuries and subsequently died.

A criminal case was opened under Article 130 (intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm resulting in death) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The necessary examinations have been ordered.

As part of the criminal case, suspects were identified and detained — U.T., 14, A.A., 17, and B.Ch., 19. The court chose a preventive measure for them in the form of detention for two months.

Investigative actions are ongoing.