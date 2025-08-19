12:32
Addressing system update project launched in Kyrgyzstan

A project to update the addressing system has been launched in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography reported.

Specialists from the Address Information Management Agency under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety of Korea and the Korea Spatial Information Corporation announced the main areas of the project:

  • Analysis and study of opportunities to improve the addressing system;
  • Familiarization with South Korea’s experience in assigning street names;
  • Consultations on the implementation of modern addressing methods.

As the agency explained, the goals of the project are the development and digitalization of addressing information; promoting the country’s economic growth; creating new sectors; introducing innovations in household and administrative services.

The updated system will cover not only the places of residence of citizens, but also all territories of the country, including highways.

The project will be implemented by December 10.
link: https://24.kg./english/340143/
views: 143
