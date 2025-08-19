Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors

In order to create favorable conditions for doing business and attracting foreign direct investment, specific measures are being implemented in Kyrgyzstan to stimulate large businesses. The National Investment Agency reported.

In accordance with the provisions of the Law «On Investments in the Kyrgyz Republic», investors are given the opportunity to conclude an individual investment agreement directly with the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This rule applies to investors willing to invest at least $ 10 million, as well as those who have:

— International business reputation;

— Unique knowledge and experience in implementing successful investment projects.

As part of the investment agreement, investors may be provided with:

— Tax and customs benefits and preferences;

— Visa support for key employees;

— Assistance in selecting and registering land plots for the implementation of projects.

The National Agency invites international and local investors to cooperate and is ready to provide full support for investment initiatives at all stages — from application submission to project implementation.