Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches semifinals of U20 World Wrestling Championship

Kyrgyzstani Zhantoro Mirzaliev has reached the semifinals of the U20 World Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in the city of Samokov (Bulgaria). The UWW website says.

The athlete competes in the weight category up to 67 kilograms and started from the 1/16 finals.

He defeated Igor Zvarykin from Belarus, then also Robin Brunner from Switzerland.

In the quarterfinals, Zhantoro Mirzaliev was stronger than his opponent from Iran and won with a score 5:3.

The Kyrgyz wrestler has reached the semifinals, where his opponent will be Foezbek Eshmirzaev from Uzbekistan.