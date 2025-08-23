Film from Kyrgyzstan "Kachkyn" participates in Lendoc Film Festival

The film «Kachkyn» (Deal on the Border) by Kyrgyz film director Dastan Japar Ryskeldi will participate in the 6th International Film Festival of Russia and neighboring countries Lendoc Film Festival. It was opened in St. Petersburg on August 22 with a screening of Farkhat Sharipov’s new film «Evacuation».

The program of the festival includes several dozen film screenings, a meeting of the heads of film organizations of the CIS countries, a pitching of films for joint film production and other events.

Eight films are participating in the competition: «Elysium» by Pradeep Kurba (India) — winner of the Golden George of the 47th Moscow International Film Festival; the war drama «Evacuation» (Kazakhstan), created for the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, winner of the special jury prize of the Moscow International Film Festival; Ayub Shakhobiddinov’s film «In Search of Spring» (Uzbekistan); two films by Russian directors — «Be My Way» by Andrey Noskov and «Doggy» by Vyacheslav Ross; «Life is Beautiful» by Daler Rakhmatov (Uzbekistan); «Deal on the Border» by Dastan Japar Ryskeldi (Kyrgyzstan) and the film «Chang’an, Xi’an» by director Zhang Zhong (China).

The Lendoc Start student film competition, which will be held at the festival for the second time, features 12 works from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, as well as joint projects of creative teams with participants from film schools in several countries.