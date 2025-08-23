17:02
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek

A Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum will be held in Bishkek on September 18, the National Investment Agency reported.

Representatives of government agencies, business circles and investment companies of the two countries will take part in it.

The forum will become a platform for discussing and promoting joint projects in all key sectors of the economy, including:

• trade and investment;

• industry and production;

• transport and logistics;

• energy and renewable sources;

• agriculture and processing;

• construction and infrastructure;

• tourism and hotel business;

• education, science and digital technologies.

According to the National Investment Agency, the forum program includes B2B and B2G meetings, establishing new partnerships, presenting investment projects and discussing promising areas of Kyrgyz-Turkish cooperation.
