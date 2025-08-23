17:02
Electronic queues to be introduced at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border checkpoints

A ceremony of signing Memorandums between the State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan and the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held as part of the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

During the event, the Chairmen of the two departments Almambet Shykmamatov and Zhandos Duisembiev signed two memorandums:

— on implementation of a pilot project on the use of navigation seals to track transportation by road transport within the framework of mutual trade;

— on mutual cooperation in the movement of vehicles and goods.

Within the framework of the first memorandum, the pilot project will be aimed at creating conditions for tax and customs procedures by fiscal authorities of the two countries in accordance with international standards, which will ensure transparency for small and medium-sized businesses.

The second memorandum provides for the implementation of a pilot project to integrate information systems for the exchange of accompanying consignment notes for goods and electronic invoices, as well as the introduction of an electronic queue at checkpoints across the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border.

Chairman of the Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Almambet Shykmamatov emphasized that two significant documents were signed.

«The signing of these memorandums is a positive step towards state support for business representatives and freight forwarders, providing benefits and simplifying procedures,» he noted.

In turn, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhandos Duisembiev thanked his Kyrgyz colleagues for cooperation. He noted that there is an increase in trade turnover between the two countries, and expressed hope that the signing of the memorandums will contribute to a further increase in exports and imports.

The signed memorandums are aimed at creating conditions for the introduction of navigation seals and improving control over transportation. This will reduce the volume of control procedures at checkpoints and increase the transparency and efficiency of crossing the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
link: https://24.kg./english/340708/
