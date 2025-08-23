17:02
Spark to install charging stations for electric vehicles at tourist sites in KR

The head of the Tourism Development Support Fund of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Kosumbaev held a working meeting with representatives of Spark, a leading operator for installing charging stations for electric vehicles.

As the Fund reported, the parties signed a cooperation agreement providing for the placement of charging stations at key tourist sites throughout the country. These are rest points and tourist information centers.

«The installation of modern charging stations will not only improve the comfort of travel for owners of electric vehicles, but also introduce environmentally friendly, energy-efficient solutions at tourist sites,» the Fund noted.

The rest points and tourist information centers will be updated in accordance with modern standards and the changing needs of travelers.
