Concrete plant built in Naryn without permits

The Naryn Regional State Department of Architectural and Construction Control inspected a concrete plant in Zaipin district of Naryn city. The press service of the Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The inspection revealed that Naryn Construction Company LLC does not have permits for the construction of this plant.

«The facility is not listed in the register of construction sites, and there are no relevant documents and certificates confirming the quality of the concrete produced by the plant,» the Ministry of Construction reported.

As a result, the company was issued an order to eliminate the identified violations and a fine of 200,000 soms was imposed.

The ministry added that, on the instructions of the Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Nurdan Oruntaev, inspections of construction sites are being carried out in each region.