17:02
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Stranded on Pobeda Peak: No decision to halt search for Russian climber

A helicopter of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan remains in the area of Pobeda Peak and is ready to join the operation to search for and rescue Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina if necessary, the ministry reported.

Photo Natalia Nagovitsina
The helicopter continues to remain on standby at Pobeda Peak in order to take part at any moment in the evacuation of the climber and the search-and-rescue team that previously set out for the summit.

The Defense Ministry emphasized that no order has yet been received to halt the search for the Russian climber.

Eight qualified mountaineers and the helicopter are involved in the operation.

The operation to rescue 47-year-old Nagovitsina, who has been stranded at an altitude of 7,200 meters since August 12 with a broken leg, is being complicated by extreme weather conditions — heavy snowfall and zero visibility.

According to base camp head Dmitry Grekov, the chances of the climber’s survival at that altitude without communication, food, and in a torn tent are extremely small.

The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan has previously carried out several rescue operations, evacuating 62 climbers and tourists. Search-and-rescue missions aimed at bringing down injured and deceased mountaineers to base camps are ongoing.

Pobeda Peak rises to 7,439 meters and is considered one of the most challenging climbs in the world. More than 80 climbers have lost their lives there.
link: https://24.kg./english/340722/
views: 262
Print
Related
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
Hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter: Two pilots and three Russians injured
Russian climber stranded on Pobeda Peak: MES reports on rescue operation
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
He did it! Kyrgyz climber Eduard Kubatov conquers K2
First Kyrgyz woman receives “Snow Leopard” title in mountaineering
Cabinet Chairman presents climber Asel Baibagysheva with 500,000 soms
Another Kyrgyz woman conquers Everest
Kyrgyzstani Ilim Karypbekov climbs to highest peak on planet
Kyrgyz climbers conquer Lobuche peak in the Himalayas
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
23 August, Saturday
16:28
Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29 Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29
16:23
Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall
16:13
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
16:05
Reconstruction of fountains in Theatre park begins in Bishkek
12:57
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan