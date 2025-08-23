U20 World Wrestling Championships: Zhantoro Mirzaliev reaches final

Kyrgyzstani Zhantoro Mirzaliev has reached the finals of the U20 World Wrestling Championships. The UWW website says.

In the 67 kg weight category, he defeated opponents from Belarus and Switzerland ahead of schedule, then defeated athletes from Iran and Uzbekistan.

Today, August 23, he will compete with Russian Erzu Zakriev in the finals.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Omur Yntymak uulu (up to 55 kg), lost to the Iranian in the 1/8 finals, but received the right to compete in the consolation tournament for bronze.

Recall, Kaiyrkul Sharshebaeva won a bronze medal at the World Championships.