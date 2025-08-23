Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan

Italian mountaineers have joined the operation to rescue Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina. The Foreign Ministry of Italy reported.

According to the ministry, three Italian climbers are taking part in the rescue mission on Pobeda Peak in Kyrgyzstan.

Photo Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia died on Pobeda Peak while trying to help Natalia Nagovitsina

On August 15, Italian climber Luca Sinigaglia died in the same area while attempting to help Nagovitsina, who had broken her leg on the mountain. Local authorities have so far been unable to recover his body due to severe weather conditions.

«Three experienced Italian climbers are already in the area to try to rescue Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina, who has been stranded at high altitude for several days with a fracture. Luca Sinigaglia had also attempted to help her. According to informed sources in Kyrgyzstan, contact with the Russian climber has been lost, and her fate remains uncertain after such a long time since the incident,» the statement says.

The Italian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan (residing in Astana, Kazakhstan) is monitoring the situation and is in contact with Sinigaglia’s family and local authorities.