Reconstruction of fountains in Theatre park begins in Bishkek

Reconstruction of fountains in Theatre park has begun in Bishkek. They are located near the monument to Toktogul Satylganov.

The customer of the repair work is the Capital Construction Department of the City Hall. The contractor is AsiaStroy Group LLC. The company promises to complete the reconstruction by the end of October 2025.

The fountain has been completely dismantled. All tanks, pumping system, sprinklers will be completely replaced. The cleaning filters and pipes will also be replaced.

The monument to Toktogul Satylganov was erected in 1974. It was created for the 100th anniversary of the folk poet, expert in oral poetry, composer and virtuoso musician.
