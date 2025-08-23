17:03
USD 87.43
EUR 101.42
RUB 1.08
English

Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall

A resident of Jalal-Abad region, entrepreneur Asylbek Muratbekov, presented 10 electric cars to the Osh City Hall. The press service of the municipality reported.

Asylbek Muratbekov said that he supports the work carried out in the city of Osh and presented electric cars with the inscription «A gift from the residents of Jalal-Abad to the residents of Osh», handing over the keys to Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev.

It is noted that in the coming days the cars will be used as a municipal VIP taxi.

It was reported earlier that a municipal enterprise Osh Taxi will be created in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. The mayor reported that by August 5, 50 electric crossover vehicles will arrive in the city, which will make up the taxi fleet of the new enterprise. Fifteen electric cars have already been delivered.

«We plan to earn 2,000 soms per day from each car. So, from ten cars we will get a profit of 20,000 soms, from 50 cars — 100,000 soms. We are going to increase the number of taxis to 100-200,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said.
link: https://24.kg./english/340739/
views: 118
Print
Related
Spark to install charging stations for electric vehicles at tourist sites in KR
Russia ready to open car production in Kyrgyzstan
Most affordable new cars in Kyrgyzstan — Nexia tops the ranking
Tulpar Motors produces vehicles worth over 2 billion soms
Children’s Rehabilitation Center in Osh renovated for the first time in 50 years
New market to be built for traders from Kelechek market in Osh city
Over 80 percent of Georgia's car exports go to Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
Three families with triplets receive keys to apartments in Osh city
Charging infrastructure for electric transport to be created in Bishkek
Cabinet Chairman hands keys to cars to Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days Russian climber stranded on Victory Peak for seven days
Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors Kyrgyzstan simplifies conditions for attracting large investors
UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank UK sanctions nave not affected banking system stability — National Bank
Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan Seven days on Pobeda Peak: Over 60 climbers rescued in Kyrgyzstan
23 August, Saturday
16:28
Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29 Part of Bishkek to have no water on August 29
16:23
Resident of Jalal-Abad presents 10 cars to Osh City Hall
16:13
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
16:05
Reconstruction of fountains in Theatre park begins in Bishkek
12:57
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan